MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.42. 305,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 492,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

MGO Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 7.24.

Get MGO Global alerts:

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.