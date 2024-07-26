Michelle L. Mellion Sells 7,571 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $136,732.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle L. Mellion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $229,775.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $59,315.52.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $106,218.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michelle L. Mellion sold 37 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $668.59.

On Monday, June 24th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,020.00.

PepGen Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 124,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. PepGen Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PepGen by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEPG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

