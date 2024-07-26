Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,542,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

