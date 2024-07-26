MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Down 7.1%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
