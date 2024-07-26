Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.45. 40,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 148,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.