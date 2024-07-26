Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CEO Sells $81,525.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 55,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $122,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.