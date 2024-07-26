Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK traded up $26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.