MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.65

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 97334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

MonotaRO Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.65.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $465.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

