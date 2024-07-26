Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 62,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.