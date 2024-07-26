Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 62,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.