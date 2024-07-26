MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 886,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after acquiring an additional 104,679 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 93.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,039,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,479. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

