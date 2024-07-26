MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,222 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,421. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

