MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,352 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,026. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -239.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.