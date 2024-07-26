MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,074 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 76,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.