MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,074 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 76,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $112.67.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.
Royal Bank of Canada Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
