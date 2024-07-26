MQS Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARES stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,971. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

