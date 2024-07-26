MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 847.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHRD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.06. 34,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

