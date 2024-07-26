MQS Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.43. 254,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,313. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.52 and its 200 day moving average is $314.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $350.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.