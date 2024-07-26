MQS Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,878. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

