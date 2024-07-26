MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.90. 27,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

