Nabors Industries Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NBR opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

