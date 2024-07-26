Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.52 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NBR stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.10. 120,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

