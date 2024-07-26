Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Posts Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52), Briefing.com reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

