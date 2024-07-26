Nabors Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Shares of NBR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 366,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
