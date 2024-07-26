Nabors Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 366,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

