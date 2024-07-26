Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Namaste Technologies Company Profile
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
