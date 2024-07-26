Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Shares Up 5.3%

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. 47,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 494,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

