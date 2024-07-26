National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get National Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

National Bank stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.