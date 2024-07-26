Natixis Buys 1,567 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MSCI were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $539.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.57.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.79.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.