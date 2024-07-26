Natixis Has $3.60 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,591,645 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,290,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,410,000 after buying an additional 434,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $26.48 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

