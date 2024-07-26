Natixis Has $3.87 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Natixis boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 346.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $86.55 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

