Natixis Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $604.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

