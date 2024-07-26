Natixis Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $227.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

