Natixis Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Natixis owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

