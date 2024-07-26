Natixis Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,938,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

