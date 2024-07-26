Natixis Sells 27,041 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VTR opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
