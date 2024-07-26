Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,157. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

