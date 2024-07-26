Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.95. 1,079,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,070. Navient has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

