NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.1 %

NCSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.40. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.84. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.