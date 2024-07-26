NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $226.24 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00008364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.28 billion and approximately $226.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00041904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,322,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,594,373 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,232,879 with 1,105,518,055 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.63081218 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $291,732,738.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

