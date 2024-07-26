Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.02

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.64, with a volume of 1466402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

