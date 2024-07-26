NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.9 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 857,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,941. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

