NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.86 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NTCT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 857,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

