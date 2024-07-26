NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 715.6% in July

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 715.6% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 47,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,022. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

