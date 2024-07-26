New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,281. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.67). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

