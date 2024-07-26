Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

