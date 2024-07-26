NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 1.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.29. 3,031,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,635,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

