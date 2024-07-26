Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $11.68. Nidec shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 41,426 shares.

Nidec Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.