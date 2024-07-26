NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.82 ($19.37) and last traded at €17.88 ($19.43). Approximately 20,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.08 ($19.65).

NORMA Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.95.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

