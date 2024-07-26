Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

