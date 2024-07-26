Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.73 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,351 shares of company stock valued at $307,229 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

