NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

