NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

